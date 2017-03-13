Effective from 1 June 2016

This Site and App (all channels whether web or mobile app shall be referred to as 'Site') is operated by Funda Technology Limited (t/a FUNDA or SOLO ) ("we", "our", or "us"). ©SOLO 2016. All rights reserved. SOLO is wholly owned by Funda Technology Limited, a limited company registered in England and Wales (No. 9989172), with registered office at Buckworths, 26 Curtain Road, London. EC2A 3NY. United Kingdom.

These terms and conditions comprise 2 parts:

Part A - Website & AppTerms which apply to all users of the Site and

Part B - Service Terms which apply to users who sign up to use the SOLO Service (as defined below).

Please read these terms and conditions carefully before using the Site. You should understand that by using the Site, you agree to be bound by the Website & App Terms as set out in Part A of these terms and conditions. If you do not accept the Website Terms, do not use the Site. By signing up to SOLO and/or using the Service (as defined below) you agree to be bound by the Service Terms set out in Part B of these terms and conditions.

Except where otherwise explicitly stated, website or app information is not intended to, nor does it, constitute legal, accounting, business, financial or other professional advice or services. Please seek qualified & independent financial advice.

If we change these Terms and Conditions, we will post the revised document here with an updated effective date. If we make significant changes to these Terms and Conditions, we may also notify you by other means such as sending an email or posting a notice on our home page. Our Service is intended for business-related purposes only. We do not provide debt counselling or debt advice. If you'd like support in this area, we suggest you contact Business Debtline.

We cannot guarantee that our Service will be successful for you, neither are we obliged to provide our Service to you. Our Service is based on information from third parties over which we have no control, and may contain inaccuracies or errors.

Because we cannot be aware of your specific needs, it is your responsibility to ensure that any recommendations made through the Service meets your requirements. It is intended that you use the information provided by the service as one of multiple sources when making decisions.

Content and information provided as part of the Service may not be timely or correct, and will change without notice, meaning that it is for your general information and use only.

To support usage of our Service, we must expressly exclude liability for any inaccuracies, service failures or errors to the fullest extent permitted by law. Accordingly, we cannot provide any warranty or guarantee as to the accuracy, timeliness, performance, completeness or suitability of the information offered through the Service.

Client money: For the avoidance of doubt, SOLO does not hold, have access to or in any way handle any client monies whatsoever.

How to complain: If you’re not completely happy with our service, we’d like to hear about it – that way, we can do something to put it right.

At SOLO we do everything we can to make sure our customers get the best possible service. However, sometimes, we don’t get things right first time. When that happens, we always encourage you to tell us about your complaint, so that we can put matters right. We want to:

Make it easy for you to tell us about your complaint.

Give your complaint the attention it deserves.

Resolve your complaint fairly without delay.

Make sure you are satisfied with how your complaint was resolved.

To make a complaint, you can:

We are available from 9am to 5pm Monday to Friday (please note that we are closed on all UK public and bank holidays).

Email us at sonny@worksolo.co

How long will it take?

We'll do all we can to resolve your complaint by the end of the next business day. If we can't do this, we'll write to you within five working days to tell you what we've done to resolve the problem, or acknowledge your complaint and let you know when you can expect a full response. We will contact you regularly until your complaint has been resolved. If we haven't issued our response within eight weeks from the date you first raised your complaint, or if you're dissatisfied with our response, you can ask the Financial Ombudsman Service for an independent review. Contact details for the Financial Ombudsman Service:

Financial Ombudsman Service

Exchange Tower

London

E14 9SR

Email: complaint.info@financial-ombudsman.org.uk

Part A - Website Terms

Information About Us

You can contact us using the following email address: sonny@worksolo.co

Access to the Site We shall not be liable if for any reason the Site is unavailable at any time or for any period. From time to time, we may restrict access to all or some parts of the Site to users who have registered with us. Only one registration per person is allowed. You must keep your registration information up to date. If you choose, or you are provided with, a user identification code, password or any other piece of information as part of our security procedures, you must treat such information as confidential, and you must not disclose it to any third party You must not:

impersonate or try to impersonate another person;

disclose your password to anyone else;

allow anyone else to use your account;

use anyone else's account. If you think that someone else may have access to, or be using, your password or account, you must tell us as soon as possible by emailing sonny@worksolo.co We reserve the right to restrict or deny you access to all or some parts of the Site if, in our opinion, you have failed to comply with these Website Terms.



Intellectual Property and Permitted Use We are the owner or licensee of all intellectual property rights in the Site and the material published on it. Those works are protected by copyright laws and treaties around the world. All such rights are reserved. You may print and download extracts from the Site for personal non-commercial use on the following basis: no documents or related graphics are modified in any way; no graphics are used separately from accompanying text; and no copyright and trade mark notices are removed. You agree not to:

use the Site for commercial purposes without obtaining our prior written agreement;

copy, reproduce, distribute, republish, download, display, post or transmit in any form or by any means any content of the Site except as permitted above.

Material Submitted by You Except for information that identifies you personally (e.g. your name, address, telephone number, email address and payment details), any material which you submit will be considered non-confidential and non-proprietary such that we shall have the right to use, copy, distribute and disclose it to third parties for any purpose. You agree not to submit any material:

that is false, misleading, defamatory, discriminatory, threatening, offensive, abusive, likely to cause someone anxiety or distress, encourages violence or racial or religious hatred, blasphemous, pornographic, in breach of confidence, in breach of privacy; or

that infringes any intellectual property rights, such as copyright and trade marks. This means generally that you must own the rights in everything you submit or must obtain permission from the rights owner to submit the material; or

which is technically harmful (including, without limitation, computer viruses, logic bombs, Trojan horses, worms, harmful components, corrupted data or other malicious software or harmful data); or

which encourages or teaches conduct that is a criminal offence, gives rise to civil liability, or is otherwise unlawful. We are not obliged to use material submitted by you and we may remove from the Site and our database any of the material submitted by you at our sole discretion. We will fully co-operate with any law enforcement authorities or court order requesting or directing us to disclose the identity of anyone submitting material in breach of clause 4.2. We will not be responsible, or liable to any third party, for the content or accuracy of any materials submitted by you.



Data Protection and Privacy We use and process your personal information in accordance with our Privacy & Cookies Policy. We hold a data protection registration and comply with the Data Protection Act 1998. Data Protection Number ZA186083. Third Party Content and Links We are not liable or responsible for the third party content on the Site. Third party content includes, for example, comments posted by other users and display advertising. Where the Site contain links to other sites and resources which are provided by third parties, these links and resources are provided for your information only and you access them at your own risk. We are not liable or responsible for the content of third party sites or resources. Our Liability The material contained on the Site is for information purposes only and does not constitute advice. You should carry out your own check in respect of any information on the Site and use your own judgement before doing or not doing anything on the basis of what you see. By way of example, the Site's product comparison tables are not intended to be an exhaustive list of all providers of a particular financial product. The materials on the Site are provided "as is" and we give no warranties of any kind in relation to the materials on the Site. We are not liable for:

any action you may take as a result of relying on any information/materials provided on the Site or for any loss or damage suffered by you as a result of you taking such action; or

any dealings you have with third parties (e.g. suppliers of goods or services or advertisers) that take place using or facilitated by the Site;

any liability for any third party content or resources on the Site; or

any liability for losses which are not a foreseeable or likely consequence of (i) your use of the Site, or (ii) a breach by us of these Website Terms. We are not responsible if you cannot use the Site properly or at all because of any event outside our control (e.g. the performance of your or our internet service provider, your browser or the internet.) The Site relies in part on software to work. Software has bugs. Whilst we monitor the Site and try to fix bugs promptly, we do not guarantee that the Site will be error free, available all the time and/or free from viruses. Nothing in these Website Terms affects any liability which we may have for death or personal injury arising from our negligence, fraud or any other liability which cannot be excluded or limited by law



Validity of these Website Terms

If any part or provision of these Website Terms is found to be unlawful or unenforceable, this shall not affect the validity of any other part or provision.

Applicable Law and Jurisdiction

These Website Terms are governed by English law. The English courts shall have exclusive jurisdiction over any claim brought by you arising from, or related to, use of the Site and these Website Terms.

Part B - Service Terms and Conditions

The Service

SOLO provides a business finance information management service that allows you to consolidate and track your financial information (the "Service"). You must be over 18 years old and a resident of the United Kingdom to register and use the Service.

The Service will allow you to:

upload details of your bank or credit card accounts maintained at third party sites ("Accounts"); and

access details of transactions and balances on Accounts uploaded in accordance with paragraph 1(a) above.

Discover 3rd party alternative finance or deposit opportunities. SOLO accepts no liability for financial contracts entered into with any 3rd party by the user at any time.

Except where otherwise explicitly stated, website or app information is not intended to, nor does it, constitute legal, accounting, business, financial or other professional advice or services. Please seek qualified & independent financial advice.

As part of the Service, SOLO may also provide information (itself or using suppliers) relating to third party products or services based on the financial information that you access.

Personal information will be used and processed in accordance with the SOLO Privacy and Cookies Policy.

You must not allow anyone to access the Service on your behalf. If you choose, or you are provided with a user identification code, password or any other piece of information as part the Service's security procedures, you must treat such information as confidential and you must not disclose it to any third party.

Provision of Accurate Information

You agree to provide true, accurate, current and complete information about yourself and the Accounts and you agree not to misrepresent any information relating to your Accounts or your identity ("Account Information"). You agree to keep your Account Information up to date and accurate.

Proprietary Rights

You are permitted to use content delivered to you through the Service only on the Service. You may not copy, reproduce, distribute, or create derivative works from this content. Further, you agree not to reverse engineer or reverse compile any of the Service technology, including but not limited to, any Java applets associated with the Service.

Content You Provide

You are licensing SOLO and its service providers, including but not limited to eWise (each a "Service Provider") any information, data, passwords, materials or other content (collectively, "Content") you provide through or to the Service including but not limited to any information accessed from your Accounts. SOLO and Service Provider may (i) use, modify, display, distribute and create new material using such Content to provide the Service to you; (ii) analyse any Content to provide information about third party products or services that you might find interesting; and (iii) use the Content to create and analyse aggregated data about their users provided that you are not identifiable from the aggregated data. By submitting Content, you automatically agree, or promise that the owner of such Content has expressly agreed that, without any particular time limit, and without the payment of any fees, FUNDA and Service Provider may use the Content for the purposes set out above. As between FUNDA and Service Provider, FUNDA owns your Account Information.

All information we access is read only. SOLO does not & will not have ability to move or access your funds.

Access to Accounts

By using the Service, you authorise SOLO and Service Provider to have READ ONLY access the Accounts designated by you, on your behalf, to retrieve information requested by you, and to register for access to the Accounts requested by you. For all purposes hereof, you hereby grant SOLO and Service Provider a limited power of attorney, and you hereby appoint SOLO and Service Provider as your true and lawful attorney-in-fact and agent, with full power of substitution and resubstitution, for you and in your name, place and stead, in any and all capacities, to access third party internet sites, servers or documents, retrieve information, and use your information, all as described above, with the full power and authority to do and perform each and every act and thing requisite and necessary to be done in connection with such activities, as fully to all intents and purposes as you might or could do in person. YOU ACKNOWLEDGE AND AGREE THAT WHEN FUNDA OR SERVICE PROVIDER ACCESSES AND RETRIEVES INFORMATION FROM THIRD PARTY SITES, SOLO AND SERVICE PROVIDER ARE ACTING AS YOUR AGENT, AND NOT THE AGENT OR ON BEHALF OF THE THIRD PARTY. You agree that third party account providers shall be entitled to rely on the foregoing authorisation, agency and power of attorney granted by you. You understand and agree that the Service is not endorsed or sponsored by any third party account providers accessible through the Service.

Encryption and the use of the Service abroad

The Service uses a very high level of encryption. The use of such levels of encryption or this Service may be illegal in jurisdictions outside the UK. It is your responsibility to ensure that, if outside the UK, your ability to use the Service is permitted by local law. Neither SOLO or the Service Provider will be liable for any loss or damage suffered by you as a result of not being able to use or not being permitted to use the Service in jurisdictions outside the UK.

DISCLAIMER OF WARRANTIES

YOU EXPRESSLY UNDERSTAND AND AGREE THAT:

YOUR USE OF THE SERVICE AND ALL INFORMATION, PRODUCTS AND OTHER CONTENT (INCLUDING THAT OF THIRD PARTIES) INCLUDED IN OR ACCESSIBLE FROM THE SERVICE IS AT YOUR SOLE RISK. THE SERVICE IS PROVIDED ON AN "AS IS" AND "AS AVAILABLE" BASIS. SOLO AND SERVICE PROVIDER EXPRESSLY DISCLAIM ALL WARRANTIES OF ANY KIND AS TO THE SERVICE AND ALL INFORMATION, PRODUCTS AND OTHER CONTENT (INCLUDING THAT OF THIRD PARTIES) INCLUDED IN OR ACCESSIBLE FROM THE SERVICE, WHETHER EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE IMPLIED WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT.

SOLO AND SERVICE PROVIDER MAKE NO WARRANTY THAT (i) THE SERVICE WILL MEET YOUR REQUIREMENTS, (ii) THE SERVICE WILL BE UNINTERRUPTED, TIMELY, SECURE, OR ERROR-FREE, (iii) THE RESULTS THAT MAY BE OBTAINED FROM THE USE OF THE SERVICE WILL BE ACCURATE OR RELIABLE, (iv) THE QUALITY OF ANY PRODUCTS, SERVICES, INFORMATION, OR OTHER MATERIAL PURCHASED OR OBTAINED BY YOU THROUGH THE SERVICE WILL MEET YOUR EXPECTATIONS, OR (v) ANY ERRORS IN THE TECHNOLOGY WILL BE CORRECTED.

ANY MATERIAL DOWNLOADED OR OTHERWISE OBTAINED THROUGH THE USE OF THE SERVICE IS DONE AT YOUR OWN DISCRETION AND RISK AND YOU ARE SOLELY RESPONSIBLE FOR ANY DAMAGE TO YOUR COMPUTER SYSTEM OR LOSS OF DATA THAT RESULTS FROM THE DOWNLOAD OF ANY SUCH MATERIAL. NO ADVICE OR INFORMATION, WHETHER ORAL OR WRITTEN, OBTAINED BY YOU FROM SOLO OR SERVICE PROVIDER THROUGH OR FROM THE SERVICE WILL CREATE ANY WARRANTY NOT EXPRESSLY STATED IN THESE TERMS.

LIMITATION OF LIABILITY NOTHING IN THIS AGREEMENT SHALL EXCLUDE OR LIMIT LIABILITY FOR DEATH OR PERSONAL INJURY RESULTING FROM THE NEGLIGENCE OF EITHER PARTY OR FOR FRAUD OR FOR ANY OTHER LIABILITY THAT CANNOT BE EXCLUDED OR LIMITED BY LAW.

SUBJECT TO PARAGRAPH 8 (a) ABOVE, YOU AGREE THAT NEITHER SOLO OR SERVICE PROVIDER NOR ANY OF THEIR AFFILIATES, ACCOUNT PROVIDERS OR ANY OF THEIR AFFILIATES WILL BE LIABLE FOR (a) ANY DAMAGES FOR LOSS OF PROFITS, GOODWILL, USE, DATA OR OTHER INTANGIBLE LOSSES, OR (b) FOR ANY INDIRECT, INCIDENTAL, SPECIAL, CONSEQUENTIAL LOSS, EVEN IF IN EACH CASE SOLO OR SERVICE PROVIDER HAS BEEN ADVISED OF THE POSSIBILITY OF SUCH DAMAGES OR LOSSES, RESULTING FROM: (i) THE USE OR THE INABILITY TO USE THE SERVICE; (ii) THE COST OF GETTING SUBSTITUTE GOODS AND SERVICES, (iii) ANY PRODUCTS, DATA, INFORMATION OR SERVICES PURCHASED OR OBTAINED OR MESSAGES RECEIVED OR TRANSACTIONS ENTERED INTO, THROUGH OR FROM THE SERVICE; (iv) UNAUTHORIZED ACCESS TO OR ALTERATION OF YOUR TRANSMISSIONS OR DATA; (v) STATEMENTS OR CONDUCT OF ANYONE ON THE SERVICE; (vi) THE USE, INABILITY TO USE, UNAUTHORIZED USE, PERFORMANCE OR NON-PERFORMANCE OF ANY THIRD PARTY ACCOUNT PROVIDER SITE, EVEN IF THE PROVIDER HAS BEEN ADVISED PREVIOUSLY OF THE POSSIBILITY OF SUCH DAMAGES; OR (vii) ANY OTHER MATTER RELATING TO THE SERVICE. Indemnification

You agree to protect and fully compensate SOLO and Service Provider and their affiliates from any and all third party claims, liability, damages, expenses and costs (including, but not limited to, reasonable attorneys fees) caused by or arising from any misuse by you of the Service, your violation of these Service Terms or your infringement of any intellectual property or other right of anyone.

Suspension of the Service

SOLO may at any time suspend your use of the Service on reasonable grounds which relate to:

the security of the Service including the suspected unauthorised or fraudulent use of the Service; and/or

your use of the Service in contravention of any reasonable instructions given from time to time by SOLO .

You will normally be given advance notice (by email) if your use of the Service is going to be suspended. Such notice will tell you why such action is being taken. Please note that you will not receive notice or details of why the action is being taken if this would compromise reasonable security measures or if it is unlawful to do so.

Variation of the Service

SOLO reserves the right to change or discontinue, temporarily or permanently, the Service at any time without notice. You agree that SOLO will not be liable to you or any third party for any modification or discontinuance of the Service. SOLO reserves the right to alter any features or other characteristics of the Service.

Cancellation

You may cancel your subscription to the Service at any time. Note, extended periods of inactivity may also result in cancellation or Account Information stored in the Service being made unavailable. On cancellation, your personally identifiable information will be securely and permanently deleted from our systems.

Rights of Service Provider

You agree that Service Provider is a third party beneficiary of the above provisions, with all rights to enforce such provisions as if Service Provider were a party to this Agreement.

Precedence

In the event of a conflict between the SOLO General Terms of Use and these Service Terms, the parties agree that these Service Terms shall prevail.

Validity of these Service Terms

If any part or provision of these General Terms is found to be unlawful or unenforceable, this shall not affect the validity of any other part or provision.

Applicable Law and Jurisdiction

These Service Terms are governed by English law. The English courts shall have exclusive jurisdiction over any claim brought by you arising from, or related to, use of the Service and these Service Terms.