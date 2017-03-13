About Our Company
SOLO Terms and Conditions
Effective from 1 June 2016
This Site and App (all channels whether web or mobile app shall be referred to as 'Site') is operated by Funda Technology Limited (t/a FUNDA or SOLO ) ("we", "our", or "us"). ©SOLO 2016. All rights reserved. SOLO is wholly owned by Funda Technology Limited, a limited company registered in England and Wales (No. 9989172), with registered office at Buckworths, 26 Curtain Road, London. EC2A 3NY. United Kingdom.
These terms and conditions comprise 2 parts:
Please read these terms and conditions carefully before using the Site. You should understand that by using the Site, you agree to be bound by the Website & App Terms as set out in Part A of these terms and conditions. If you do not accept the Website Terms, do not use the Site. By signing up to SOLO and/or using the Service (as defined below) you agree to be bound by the Service Terms set out in Part B of these terms and conditions.
Except where otherwise explicitly stated, website or app information is not intended to, nor does it, constitute legal, accounting, business, financial or other professional advice or services. Please seek qualified & independent financial advice.
If we change these Terms and Conditions, we will post the revised document here with an updated effective date. If we make significant changes to these Terms and Conditions, we may also notify you by other means such as sending an email or posting a notice on our home page. Our Service is intended for business-related purposes only. We do not provide debt counselling or debt advice. If you'd like support in this area, we suggest you contact Business Debtline.
We cannot guarantee that our Service will be successful for you, neither are we obliged to provide our Service to you. Our Service is based on information from third parties over which we have no control, and may contain inaccuracies or errors.
Because we cannot be aware of your specific needs, it is your responsibility to ensure that any recommendations made through the Service meets your requirements. It is intended that you use the information provided by the service as one of multiple sources when making decisions.
Content and information provided as part of the Service may not be timely or correct, and will change without notice, meaning that it is for your general information and use only.
To support usage of our Service, we must expressly exclude liability for any inaccuracies, service failures or errors to the fullest extent permitted by law. Accordingly, we cannot provide any warranty or guarantee as to the accuracy, timeliness, performance, completeness or suitability of the information offered through the Service.
Client money: For the avoidance of doubt, SOLO does not hold, have access to or in any way handle any client monies whatsoever.
How to complain: If you’re not completely happy with our service, we’d like to hear about it – that way, we can do something to put it right.
At SOLO we do everything we can to make sure our customers get the best possible service. However, sometimes, we don’t get things right first time. When that happens, we always encourage you to tell us about your complaint, so that we can put matters right. We want to:
We are available from 9am to 5pm Monday to Friday (please note that we are closed on all UK public and bank holidays).
Email us at sonny@worksolo.co
How long will it take?
We'll do all we can to resolve your complaint by the end of the next business day. If we can't do this, we'll write to you within five working days to tell you what we've done to resolve the problem, or acknowledge your complaint and let you know when you can expect a full response. We will contact you regularly until your complaint has been resolved. If we haven't issued our response within eight weeks from the date you first raised your complaint, or if you're dissatisfied with our response, you can ask the Financial Ombudsman Service for an independent review. Contact details for the Financial Ombudsman Service:
Financial Ombudsman Service
Exchange Tower
London
E14 9SR
Email: complaint.info@financial-ombudsman.org.uk
Part A - Website Terms
You can contact us using the following email address: sonny@worksolo.co
Validity of these Website Terms
If any part or provision of these Website Terms is found to be unlawful or unenforceable, this shall not affect the validity of any other part or provision.
Applicable Law and Jurisdiction
These Website Terms are governed by English law. The English courts shall have exclusive jurisdiction over any claim brought by you arising from, or related to, use of the Site and these Website Terms.
Part B - Service Terms and Conditions
SOLO provides a business finance information management service that allows you to consolidate and track your financial information (the "Service"). You must be over 18 years old and a resident of the United Kingdom to register and use the Service.
The Service will allow you to:
As part of the Service, SOLO may also provide information (itself or using suppliers) relating to third party products or services based on the financial information that you access.
Personal information will be used and processed in accordance with the SOLO Privacy and Cookies Policy.
You must not allow anyone to access the Service on your behalf. If you choose, or you are provided with a user identification code, password or any other piece of information as part the Service's security procedures, you must treat such information as confidential and you must not disclose it to any third party.
You agree to provide true, accurate, current and complete information about yourself and the Accounts and you agree not to misrepresent any information relating to your Accounts or your identity ("Account Information"). You agree to keep your Account Information up to date and accurate.
You are permitted to use content delivered to you through the Service only on the Service. You may not copy, reproduce, distribute, or create derivative works from this content. Further, you agree not to reverse engineer or reverse compile any of the Service technology, including but not limited to, any Java applets associated with the Service.
You are licensing SOLO and its service providers, including but not limited to eWise (each a "Service Provider") any information, data, passwords, materials or other content (collectively, "Content") you provide through or to the Service including but not limited to any information accessed from your Accounts. SOLO and Service Provider may (i) use, modify, display, distribute and create new material using such Content to provide the Service to you; (ii) analyse any Content to provide information about third party products or services that you might find interesting; and (iii) use the Content to create and analyse aggregated data about their users provided that you are not identifiable from the aggregated data. By submitting Content, you automatically agree, or promise that the owner of such Content has expressly agreed that, without any particular time limit, and without the payment of any fees, FUNDA and Service Provider may use the Content for the purposes set out above. As between FUNDA and Service Provider, FUNDA owns your Account Information.
All information we access is read only. SOLO does not & will not have ability to move or access your funds.
By using the Service, you authorise SOLO and Service Provider to have READ ONLY access the Accounts designated by you, on your behalf, to retrieve information requested by you, and to register for access to the Accounts requested by you. For all purposes hereof, you hereby grant SOLO and Service Provider a limited power of attorney, and you hereby appoint SOLO and Service Provider as your true and lawful attorney-in-fact and agent, with full power of substitution and resubstitution, for you and in your name, place and stead, in any and all capacities, to access third party internet sites, servers or documents, retrieve information, and use your information, all as described above, with the full power and authority to do and perform each and every act and thing requisite and necessary to be done in connection with such activities, as fully to all intents and purposes as you might or could do in person. YOU ACKNOWLEDGE AND AGREE THAT WHEN FUNDA OR SERVICE PROVIDER ACCESSES AND RETRIEVES INFORMATION FROM THIRD PARTY SITES, SOLO AND SERVICE PROVIDER ARE ACTING AS YOUR AGENT, AND NOT THE AGENT OR ON BEHALF OF THE THIRD PARTY. You agree that third party account providers shall be entitled to rely on the foregoing authorisation, agency and power of attorney granted by you. You understand and agree that the Service is not endorsed or sponsored by any third party account providers accessible through the Service.
The Service uses a very high level of encryption. The use of such levels of encryption or this Service may be illegal in jurisdictions outside the UK. It is your responsibility to ensure that, if outside the UK, your ability to use the Service is permitted by local law. Neither SOLO or the Service Provider will be liable for any loss or damage suffered by you as a result of not being able to use or not being permitted to use the Service in jurisdictions outside the UK.
YOU EXPRESSLY UNDERSTAND AND AGREE THAT:
You agree to protect and fully compensate SOLO and Service Provider and their affiliates from any and all third party claims, liability, damages, expenses and costs (including, but not limited to, reasonable attorneys fees) caused by or arising from any misuse by you of the Service, your violation of these Service Terms or your infringement of any intellectual property or other right of anyone.
SOLO may at any time suspend your use of the Service on reasonable grounds which relate to:
You will normally be given advance notice (by email) if your use of the Service is going to be suspended. Such notice will tell you why such action is being taken. Please note that you will not receive notice or details of why the action is being taken if this would compromise reasonable security measures or if it is unlawful to do so.
SOLO reserves the right to change or discontinue, temporarily or permanently, the Service at any time without notice. You agree that SOLO will not be liable to you or any third party for any modification or discontinuance of the Service. SOLO reserves the right to alter any features or other characteristics of the Service.
You may cancel your subscription to the Service at any time. Note, extended periods of inactivity may also result in cancellation or Account Information stored in the Service being made unavailable. On cancellation, your personally identifiable information will be securely and permanently deleted from our systems.
You agree that Service Provider is a third party beneficiary of the above provisions, with all rights to enforce such provisions as if Service Provider were a party to this Agreement.
In the event of a conflict between the SOLO General Terms of Use and these Service Terms, the parties agree that these Service Terms shall prevail.
If any part or provision of these General Terms is found to be unlawful or unenforceable, this shall not affect the validity of any other part or provision.
These Service Terms are governed by English law. The English courts shall have exclusive jurisdiction over any claim brought by you arising from, or related to, use of the Service and these Service Terms.
Privacy Policy
Effective from 1st June 2016
This policy applies only to this website (the "Site"). If you do not accept this policy, you must not use the Site.
Personal Information
We collect personal information from you (such as name, address, telephone number, email address etc) when you fill in registration forms, submit comments to the Site, participate in message boards, blogs or any other user generated content facilities or send emails to us. Please do not submit your personal information to us if you do not wish us to collect it.
Use of Your Information
By using this Site, you agree that we may collect, hold, process and use your information (including personal information) for the purpose of providing you with the Site services and developing our business which includes (without limitation):
Sharing Your Information
Keeping Your Personal Information Secure
Accessing Your Personal Information
Changes to this Policy
Cookies Policy
These are typically required by us to make sure you can move freely from one page to another and so you can access and use certain services within the site. Normally these cookies only last while your browser is open and are deleted when it is closed. There are some that may need remain for longer than the duration of your visit (session).
Description
More information
userID
Username to identify the user
URL-Source
User navigation tracking
.ASPXFORMSAUTHFUNDA
Session authorization token
__RequestVerificationToken_Lw__
Cross site request forgery (CSRF) token
We want to ensure we provide a good experience. These cookies allow us to monitor how visitors use our site. This information provides us with anonymous statistics on how many people visit the Site and where they have come from and the pages they visit so that we can continue to develop and improve the Site and our services.
Description
More information
URL Referrer
To identify the source of the user visit to our site (search engine)
__utma
Google Analytics - User activity tracking
__utmb
Google Analytics - User activity tracking
__utmc
Google Analytics - User activity tracking
__utmz
Google Analytics - User activity tracking
These cookies allow 3rd parties to identify what you find popular, allowing a more personalised and relevant selection of advertisements to be displayed when you browse the internet. They normally won't just be from us, but build an overall, but anonymous, picture of an individuals preferences based how they have browsed the internet, in order to deliver more relevant advertising.
For more information about this type of online behavioural advertising please visit www.youronlinechoices.com.
Description
More information
id
Google ad tracking
_drt_
Google ad tracking
_cc_aud
Lotame data management platform
_cc_cc
Lotame data management platform
_cc_dc
Lotame data management platform
_cc_id
Lotame data management platform
_cc_domain
Lotame data management platform
HRL8
MathMedia ad tracking
uusid
MathMedia ad tracking
mt_mop
MathMedia ad tracking
sess
AppNexus ad tracking
anj
AppNexus ad tracking
icu
AppNexus ad tracking
uuid2
AppNexus ad tracking
So that we can offer you the best possible online experience, new services using cookies may be added to our site from time to time. We aim to keep the cookies information provided here as accurate as possible and use all reasonable efforts to regularly review and update the details. When we update these details we will post changes on this page or on other pages of our site or let you know about changes in our communications with you.
You can learn more about cookies and how to reject cookies using different types of browser by visiting www.allaboutcookies.org.
Separate tools are also available for managing local shared objects or 'Flash cookies' from the Adobe website. These cookies may be used to manage the effective delivery of services using video or other flash related content.
Last updated: 1st Feb 2017
Security Policy
Your information security is our priority
Overview
Key Security Features
Your security is always our top priority. From using the most stringent and up to date security and privacy methods used by the world’s leading banks, to partnering with best of class technology partners, FUNDA ensures your information is secured to the highest standard at all times.
Key Security Features
Strong Encryption: Communications are protected with strong encryption through Secure Socket Layers (SSL / https ) provided by Symantec VeriSign. The transmission of data is via HTTPS and is protected using industry recognised & the recommended latest standards of SSL SHA-256 With RSA encryption standards. This means that your data between you and our systems are protected at all times. Each users data is individually encrypted within our data store using industry standard technology.
System emails: All system emails are generated automatically and no one at any point, including ourselves, has access to your login credentials. We will never ask you for this information.
Your money can't be moved: SOLO is a “read-only” application, which means it cannot be used for withdrawals, payments or to transfer your funds
High level of security: We support the same, industry-standard security practices as your bank. It is top priority to make sure all your data is kept safe.
2-Step Verification: To access your SOLO account we require you to use 2-step verification, sometimes also called two-factor authentication. This means that you need a username, strong password and a mobile phone to receive a one-time passcode by SMS when you create your account. Strict password policies and session management (with time limits) are also used to protect your account. For IoS devices we have enabled Apple’s TouchID for convenience.
Protecting your Identity
How do you access my financial accounts?
SOLO partners with Yodlee Inc. to link your financial accounts to your SOLO account to verify your identity. When you use your online bank login details through our services this information is sent directly to Yodlee and never stored by us. SOLO operates in a read only environment.
Yodlee is a global online banking solution provider and data aggregator that is renowned for its security. Yodlee look after the data of banks across the world and power internet banking for leading banks across North America. Yodlee is examined by the Federal Financial Institutions Council, a formal body established under U.S. legislation to set standards in relation to banks and their service providers, including Yodlee. Audits are carried out through the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency in the U.S. In addition, Yodlee are a Level 1 service provider to Payment Card Industry Security Standards Council (PCI), they are subject to certification requirements of the PCI and are monitored for compliance with the standards. Yodlee is also part of the EU Privacy Safe Harbor certification. If you would like to know more about Yodlee’s security standards, please visit : http://www.yodlee.com/yodlee-security.
Yodlee have over 15 years experience of undertaking aggregation and money transfer services for large numbers of U.S. banks. Yodlee currently supports over 65 million users and employs the best security measures to protect their data.
How is my account information protected during transmission?
The transmission of data is via HTTPS and is protected using industry recognised & the recommended latest standards of SSL SHA-256 With RSA encryption standards. Users passwords are automatically transmitted and stored in encrypted format at all times with zero human interaction.
Where are my financial account credentials stored?
Your financial account credentials are stored on Yodlee's servers, which are securely housed in an Internet server hosting space that provides enhanced physical security, fire protection and electronic shielding. Security personnel monitor the system 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Access to servers requires multiple levels of authentication, including biometric (hand print scan) procedures. FUNDA never stores your financial account credentials.
How do you protect my username and password?
For FUNDA account holders, your personal information is entered through Secure Socket Layer (SSL), which creates an encrypted connection between your browser and our servers. This information is kept encrypted at all times.
Who has access to my account?
You create your SOLO account username and password and this information is only known to you. Keep this secure and do not share this information with anyone. No one at SOLO will ever have access to your password or will ever ask you for this information.
What financial information does SOLO store?
SOLO stores summary and transaction data on your financial relationships. We access & provide financial anonymised transaction data in a read-only environment which is used to derive actionable insights, using artificial intelligence, that help your business be better with money.
Stay Secure Online with these Tips
We strongly recommend you follow these security measures to protect your SOLO account:
If you are concerned with the security of your account contact us at sonny@worksolo.co immediately.
©Solo 2017. All rights reserved. Solo & WorkSolo are wholly owned by Funda Technology Limited, a limited company registered in England and Wales (No. 9989172) . Data Protection Number ZA186083.
Except where otherwise explicitly stated, website or app information is not intended to, nor does it, constitute legal, accounting, business, financial or other professional advice or services. Please seek qualified & independent financial advice.
Contact
www.worksolo.co
hello@worksolo.co
Write to us at Buckworths, 26 Curtain Road, London. EC2A 3NY. United Kingdom.
