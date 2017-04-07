The Story Behind Our Logo

Anyone who has ever felt trapped in an office, annoyed by a micromanaging boss, or fed up with office politics has probably dreamed of leaving it all behind and going it alone. 6 years ago, Solo's founder, Sonny Sood left corporate life in London's financial center to begin freelancing. In my career "I felt like a square peg in a round hole" so I made the choice; the choice to choose my projects, the choice to get paid for delivering great work and the choice to meet amazing people who were creating beautiful things.