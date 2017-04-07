The Story Behind Our Logo

Anyone who has ever felt trapped in an office, annoyed by a micromanaging boss, or fed up with office politics has probably dreamed of leaving it all behind and going it alone. 6 years ago, Solo's founder, Sonny Sood left corporate life in London's financial center to begin freelancing. In my career "I felt like a square peg in a round hole" so I made the choice; the choice to choose my projects, the choice to get paid for delivering great work and the choice to meet amazing people who were creating beautiful things.
The demands of corporate life are making freelancing more appealing for millions of workers around the world. Today, transformative new digital platforms such as Airbnb, Uber, people per hour, Task Rabbit and Upwork are creating larger, more transparent, and more efficient marketplaces to connect freelancers with buyers of their services. A full-time job with one employer has been considered the norm for decades, but this fails to capture how a large share of the workforce makes a living.
In the UK there are 4.8 million self-employed people & another 3 million with multiple sources of income. Solo is a smart app that exists to help 7.8 million Solo's (contractors, consultants, artists, writers, landlords, renters, programmers, musicians, personal trainers, tutors, carers, marketers, consultants and other self-employed) waste less time on admin and more time doing the things they love.
