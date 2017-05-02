The future of banking for freelancers

It doesn’t have to be this way. Better technology could enable freelancers do what they do best — using their talents and experience to help clients solve problems — with fewer headaches in the background.

That’s why we’ve created Solo, a free app that saves time and tracks money for freelancers. Solo replaces 10 different products and processes with one simple app, freeing up time for freelancers to deliver great work and be financially secure. Solo combines CRM, financial management and beautiful UX to help freelances manager their business anytime, anywhere.