Open Banking is coming. Here's the very first glimps

Launched in February 2017, the Open Up Challenge is intended to inspire the creation of apps and tools for small businesses (SMEs). Along with cash awards, Nesta enticed fintechs by offering access to a huge trove of anonymised SME banking transactions, giving them a chance to experiment with Open Banking-style datasets in advance of the system’s launch.

Iwoca is using this data to build a product that allows businesses to sign up to its services directly from their business bank account – a process that, at present, requires approval from the bank. The business loans startup also plans to start offering bank loan products through its platform, using newly-available information on which companies are eligible for loans. (This kind of banking metadata will also be released as part of Open Banking, along with information, for example, about the location of ATMs.)