Solo helps you get your business organised , get paid & get moving
100% FREE
Set yourself free to do the things you love.
For PR enquiry please email sonny@worksolo.co
Save time, track money.
Solo combines over 10 different financial & business tools into one free app so you can freelance from anywhere.
Manage projects from anywhere
We make it easy to run multiple client projects from one screen. Bye bye spreadsheets, hello happy customers.
Get paid faster
Create beautiful invoices in seconds. Track payments & send reminders for late payments. Add expenses to your invoices direct from your transaction list.
Get hired faster
Stop spending hours chasing down docs. Keep all your credentials in one place to share with employers on demand.
Money Manager
Coming Soon. Solo will automatically analyse your business to tell you where you can save money, manage cashflow and save for your future. Effortless.